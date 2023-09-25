Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Usher has just been confirmed as the leading performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher in a press statement released by Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This season’s Super Bowl will be in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. Fans can watch at home on CBS.

In recent years, the Super Bowl halftime shows have been heavy on both hip-hop and nostalgia, featuring music from artists like Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl LVI and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl LIV.

It’s a formula that has been working so far. Last season’s halftime show with Rihanna was the most-watched in Super Bowl history, and it was nominated for five creative Emmys. In 2022, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won three creative Emmys, including the Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

This will not be Usher’s first time on the Super Bowl stage. In 2011, he appeared as a guest with the Black Eyed Peas during their halftime performance.

Hip-hop fans are already discussing which special guests Usher might bring on during his performance. He has numerous top singles with everyone from Ludarcis to Lil Jon to Alicia Keys to Beyoncé, so whoever turns up, we know it’s going to get everyone dancing in their seats.

Billy Idol will also help get the Allegiant Stadium pumped with his pre-game performances at Club 67 and Touchdown Club. However, in order to see the “White Wedding” singer, you have to purchase a Super Bowl experience package.

Will be rocking pregame at #SBLVIII for Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests in Las Vegas on February 11! Ticket info: https://t.co/6hwlLNh3Pf pic.twitter.com/yevJN6PNfh — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 7, 2023

Are you glad to see a Y2K musical legend headlining the next Super Bowl’s halftime show?

MORE: Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.