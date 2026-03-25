Savannah Guthrie speaks out on 'Today' after mother’s disappearance

Savannah Guthrie made her first appearance on “Today” following her mother’s disappearance more than a month ago, telling co-host Hoda Kotb, “Someone needs to do the right thing.”

Her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has not been seen since Feb. 1. Despite an intense investigation, authorities have not been able to locate her.

Investigators reviewed doorbell camera footage showing a person on Guthrie’s doorstep in the middle of the night, suggesting she may have been kidnapped.

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The “Today” host described the anguish of her mother’s disappearance.

“We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night,” she said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. It is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. I will not hide my face. She needs to come home now.”

Guthrie returned to New York several weeks ago and visited the “Today” set to thank colleagues for their support. NBC has said she plans to return to the show.

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now on supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home,” the network said in a statement.

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Only excerpts from Wednesday’s interview with Guthrie were aired. “Today” said the rest of the interview will air Thursday and Friday.