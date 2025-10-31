Orlando International Airport flights delayed up to 11 hours due to staffing issues, FAA says

Travelers scheduled to arrive at Orlando International Airport on Thursday night are facing hourslong delays — with some flights running nearly 12 hours behind schedule.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the holdups were caused by staffing shortages and said a ground delay had been issued for the airport.

According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the average delay was a little more than two and a half hours. At one point, the maximum delay stretched to 714 minutes.

Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest in the U.S. and processes an average of 155,000 passengers each day, according to airport traffic statistics.

