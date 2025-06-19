Transgender community, lawmakers react to the Supreme Court ruling on gender affirming care for minors

The Supreme Court ruled Tennessee's law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors is constitutional, setting a precedent that may encourage other states to enact similar legislation.

In a 6-3 decision split along ideological lines, the justices upheld the Tennessee law that prohibits medical procedures for minors seeking gender transition.

Eli Givens from the Tennessee Equality Project was among those who attended the Supreme Court arguments in person, back in December 2024.

"That was my ticket, I was number 48," Givens said, showing the ticket from the hearing.

Givens expressed concern about the impact the ruling will have on transgender youth.

"I think people underestimate how important that is when you're not able to live authentically, so any step that makes you feel more yourself and more present in the world is incredibly important," Givens said.

For Givens, the issue is deeply personal.

"When I did receive top surgery at 17, it changed my life," Givens said.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Republican lawmakers celebrated the Supreme Court decision.

"It's a win for the children in this state because they'll be protected from this liberal crazy crap," said State Rep. William Lamberth, who also serves as House majority leader.

State Sen. Jack Johnson, Senate majority leader, defended the ban.

"To allow children who cannot vote, they can't get a tattoo, they can't enlist in the military, to allow them to permanently alter their bodies in the name of affirming them -- that's not compassion, it's exploitation," Johnson said.

Republican lawmakers didn't rule out additional legislation affecting transgender youth.

"Each state should be able to protect our children from bizarre practices that are not treatment, it's not affirming, it's not care, it's mutilation," Lamberth said.

Lamberth also called for federal action on the issue. "I am asking our friends in Congress and the U.S. Senate to file a bill today that bans this nationwide," Lamberth said.

Parents of transgender children seeking gender-affirming care will now need to look to other states for treatment options.

"Community care is the only care we have now since many of the courts and our nation is pretty much letting us down," Givens said.

More than 20 states have already adopted measures similar to Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors. With the Supreme Court's decision, those state laws were also effectively upheld.

What is gender-affirming care?

An American Medical Association letter sent to state governors says, “Accepted medically necessary services that affirm gender or treat gender dysphoria may include mental health counseling, non-medical social transition, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and/or gender-affirming surgeries.”

In a 2020 amicus brief filed in a federal court case by various medical organizations, it says surgery is “appropriate and medically necessary” for some patients.

“These procedures could include chest reconstruction surgery for transgender men, breast augmentation for transgender women, or genital surgeries, including removal of the testicles, the primary source of testosterone production, in women who are transgender,” the brief said.

