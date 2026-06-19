US-Iran talks delayed, but Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire could push deal forward

Planned talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland were called off Friday after Israel launched strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, Israel and Hezbollah later agreed to renew their ceasefire, setting up the possibility that the next phase of U.S.-Iran negotiations could proceed.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding this week that started a 60-day clock for negotiators to work through the details of a broader agreement.

A White House spokesperson said the “negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” but added that officials look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible.

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Trump took a sharper tone Friday on Truth Social.

“We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!” Trump wrote. “We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!”

Iranian officials also indicated they expect talks to happen in the future, but said immediate negotiations were not necessary because the memorandum of understanding had already been signed.

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