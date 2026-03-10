Air raid alarms sound in Israel as US officials claim progress against Iranian capabilities

Multiple air raid alarms sounded in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, indicating a likely incoming missile, as a U.S. defense press conference sought to reinforce the narrative that progress is being made against Iran's ability to attack critical infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz was a central topic at the press conference. U.S. forces are targeting mine-laying vessels in an effort to reopen the waterway, while also going after what officials described as the mechanisms allowing Iran to continue striking oil infrastructure in allied countries — a dynamic that has contributed to rising oil prices.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there is strong evidence of degradation of Iranian capabilities. However, Iranian officials have pushed back on that assessment, saying the war will not end soon, that they will not negotiate, and that they retain military capability.

Air raid alarms in Israel continued to disrupt daily life and carry economic consequences, underscoring that Iranian capabilities remain intact enough to affect the region.

Hegseth said at the press conference that "Iran stands alone." In the Middle East, Iran does appear increasingly isolated. Even previously neutral countries have been attacked by Iran and are now threatening to participate against it. However, Russia remains a significant wild card, with questions persisting about the extent to which Moscow is providing Iran with satellite technologies and supporting missile cells operating autonomously across the country.

Iran, a country roughly the size of Western Europe, has also been adapting its missile tactics. Iranian forces have been moving missiles out of hiding, firing them before they can be detected, and returning them to concealment before U.S. or Israeli fighter jets can respond.

While U.S. officials suggest early strikes may have eliminated easier targets, Iran may still have significant missile capability remaining — potentially at a lower tempo than before, but still enough to disrupt daily life, drive economic consequences, and damage critical infrastructure. Sanitation plants in Bahrain have been among the targets.

The overarching question remains unanswered: what is the strategy, and how long will the conflict last?