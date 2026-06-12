Texas shooting leaves 1 dead and 9 injured; suspect confirmed dead

A shooting Friday in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and nine others in the hospital, Mayor Lori Blong said.

The active shooter incident has since been resolved, and the suspect is confirmed deceased according to city officials.

"Officers heard gunfire coming from the building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area. Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response," Police Chief Greg Snow said around midday Friday.

The suspect remained in a standoff with officers about two hours after the shooting, police said.

The shooting started around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital.

It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, said Andrea Mendias, who works at an automobile body shop near the veterinary hospital.

Video from Mendias showed a number of officers pouring out of the back of an armored police vehicle. Police were also sending robots into the area.

Blong added, "This is an ongoing investigation. We will not confirm additional details until law enforcement has completed a thorough review and all facts are established."