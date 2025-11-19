Las Vegas Police release video of brazen armed casino robbery

Police have released new video of an armed casino robbery from last Thursday night.

Investigators said the suspect approached a cashier’s cage with an AR-style rifle and demanded money. Surveillance footage shows a security guard backing away after spotting the weapon.

The cashier complied with the gunman’s demands, and he escaped.

Police said the suspect was heavily disguised, wearing a ballistic helmet, sunglasses, a face mask and a security-style jacket.

Authorities are still searching for the armed robber.