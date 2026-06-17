Bystanders rush to rescue passengers after small plane crashes on Texas highway, killing 1

A small jet carrying six people crashed on a highway in South Texas on Tuesday evening, killing one person as bystanders and emergency workers rushed to rescue people from the fiery wreckage, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The plane crashed on Laredo’s Loop 20 highway, shutting down traffic in both directions and strewing debris across multiple lanes. The five survivors were transported to a hospital for treatment, Laredo police spokesperson Jose Baeza told CNN.

The plane also hit a moving vehicle as it came down, Baeza said.

At least one person traveling in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in “stable” condition, Baeza said.

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Video shared by a witness from the scene showed emergency responders trying to crack open the plane’s windshield as authorities and bystanders helped several people out of the burning aircraft. Some were seen walking away after escaping.

Zayra Garza and her husband were driving on Loop 20 when they saw what they thought was a tractor-trailer accident.

“We saw the flames. … When we were getting closer, we saw the nose of the aircraft and we’re like, ‘What? This is an aircraft?’”

“I just couldn’t believe there was a plane in the middle of the loop and it was (broken) in half,” she said.

She said she and her husband were among the first to arrive at the scene, and her husband hopped over the median and raced to help the people trapped inside the plane.

They were banging on the windshield and trying to get out the door, she said, but it was too heavy.

Law enforcement and bystanders ran over and helped them push the door up, then hold it.

“When they opened the door one of the first things the kids said was, ‘Help me, help me!’” Garza said.

Three young people quickly jumped out of, Garza told CNN.

“I was very proud of everybody in the community that helped out because it looked like everybody was not even thinking about themselves but thinking about getting those people out safe,” she said.

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The plane, a NetJets-operated Cessna Citation Latitude business jet, tail number N523QS, departed San José del Cabo, Mexico, around 6:18 p.m. local time and was bound for Austin, Texas, before it was diverted toward Laredo, according to flight data from FlightRadar24.

NetJets said it is working with local law enforcement to confirm details and has deployed crisis response and family support teams to the site.

“Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Crewmembers, our passengers, and their families during this time,” the company said in a statement.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane was built in 2016. The aircraft has a wingspan of 72 feet and can cruise faster than 500 miles per hour.

Authorities responded shortly before 10 p.m. after the plane reported mechanical issues to the local airport tower, Baeza told reporters. The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers before it crashed on the highway, he said.

FlightRadar24 data shows a steady, controlled descent toward Laredo International Airport until the signal cut out around 600 feet, roughly 2.5 miles short of the runway.

The aircraft experienced a mechanical failure before crashing, Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told CNN affiliate KGNS.

Police did not identify the six people on board or provide details on injuries.

Five officers were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the rescue, Laredo police spokesperson Jose Espinoza told CNN.

Federal agencies, including the National Transportation Security Board and the FAA, have been notified, Baeza said. Officers with the FBI responded to the scene to provide support and assistance, the agency said.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the agency said.

Investigators are expected to arrive at the crash site later this evening, according to a post on the agency’s X account.

An NTSB investigation usually results in a preliminary report within 30 days, and a final report determining the probable cause of an accident in 1 - 2 years.

CNN’s Aaron Cooper, Dianne Gallagher and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

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