Beauty queen calls for 'bullying to stop' after JD Vance resurfaces viral clip

Caitlin Upton, who was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen USA 2007, is speaking out after being pulled back into the spotlight.

On Thursday, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance shared a clip of Upton from the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant — jokingly comparing it to Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with CNN. In the video, Upton struggles to answer a question about a poll showing some Americans can't identify the U.S. on a world map.

The video was widely circulated in 2007 and Upton became the butt of jokes that took a toll on her mental health, telling New York Magazine that she even contemplated suicide.

In response to people resharing the infamous clip this week, Upton posted on X, "It’s a shame that 17 years later this is still being brought up. There’s not too much else to say about it at this point. Regardless of political beliefs, one thing I do know is that social media and online bullying needs to stop."

Vance was asked about his social media post on CNN Friday morning. He said he didn't know that Upton contemplated suicide because of the harassment she received, but refused to apologize for resurfacing the video.

"I'm not going to apologize for posting a joke, but I wish the best for Caitlin. I hope that she's doing well," he said.

