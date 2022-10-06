Uno Unveils New Game With Rules For Up To 16 Players

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just in time for holiday parties, Uno is getting an upgrade and allowing more players to join the game.

New Uno Party is made especially for large gatherings. It’s designed for up to 16 people, which adds six more players than the usual 10 maximum in a typical Uno game. A classic Uno game can be played with just two people ages 7 and up, but Uno Party needs at least six.

UNO Party is mostly played the same as a classic Uno game, but has extra cards for more players to join and special rules designed specifically for large groups.



Mattel

The twists to the rules come in the form of three new wild cards: Wild Drawn Together, Wild Pile Up and Point Taken.

With the Wild Drawn Together card, a player can choose two other players to link together. Each linked player must draw a card every time their partner does. The Wild Pile Up card has players creating a mini discard pile that circles the table; players must keep trying to match it and anyone who can’t must take the whole pile. The Point Taken card means that every player points at someone else, and each player must draw as many cards as there are fingers pointing at them.

There’s also a new Speed Play rule that allows players to play out of order if their card matches both the number and color of the card on top of the discard pile — assuming they’re fast enough. UNO Party is available now at Target stores and online for $15.

Mattel

First released in 1971, Uno has been a popular card game for more than 50 years. It was created in Cincinnati, Ohio as a way for families to spend time together, and the original game is now available in more than 80 countries. As of 2021, 17 decks are sold every minute.

Today, you’ll find a variety of Uno games, like one with giant-sized cards, a deck with customizable wild cards and even a mobile game.

