Unique ways to view the total solar eclipse coming in April

A total solar eclipse is happening in April, visible from Texas to Maine over the span of a few hours.

Want to watch it? Here are some of the most unique ways to experience the total solar eclipse.

If you’re into national parks, the path of totality — the area over which the moon will completely cover the sun — will include over 27 national parks, historical sites, and memorials.

All the way northeast in Vermont, the town of Stowe started gearing up last year.

Visitors there will be able to ski at the resort while the eclipse is happening, as the ski season will run through mid-April.

Another famous spot from which the eclipse can be seen is Niagara Falls, where there will be a number of events leading up to the eclipse.

Want to view it from the sky? Delta Airlines is offering two path-of-totality flights that will take off from Austin and Dallas, and land in Detroit, following the eclipse.

Flight 1010 will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth at 12:30 p.m. CT and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET that day, according to Delta.

The total solar eclipse will happen April 8.

The path of totality stretches from Texas to Maine and covers more than a dozen states with about a 100-mile width. Many of these states are preparing for the influx of tourists.

Dallas is the biggest city in the path.

Experts say the southern end of the path has the best chances for good viewing, given the usually sunny weather.

A partial eclipse will be visible from all contiguous 48 states.

Make sure you have the proper eyewear if you plan on viewing the solar eclipse.

After April’s total solar eclipse, the next one that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be in August 2044, according to NASA.

