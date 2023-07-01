Twitter temporarily restricts how many tweets can be seen in a day

Elon Musk announced he’s limiting the daily number of tweets users can read.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Saturday that unverified accounts could read up to 600 posts a day, while verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts. Those who have recently signed up for Twitter and are unverified will be limited to 300 posts a day.

Musk said that the temporary restrictions were implemented in order to combat the rampant occurrence of "data scraping and system manipulation" at "extreme levels."

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: - Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The move comes after thousands of users reported problems while attempting to use the social media platform.

Around 10:53 a.m. ET, more than 7,400 people reported outages of the app, and around 2:20 p.m. ET, those reports had gone down to more than 3,300, according to Downdetector.

This is one of the latest changes for the platform; in March, Musk announced that only verified accounts would appear in "for you" recommendations to address spam issues.

"This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle," Musk said in a tweet then.

It's unclear how long the temporary limit will last, but those who wish to be verified to see more posts can pay $8 a month for its Twitter Blue service.

