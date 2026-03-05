Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Vehicle fire in Palm Beach County shuts down over 5 miles of Florida's Turnpike

Vehicle fire Turnpike South March 5, 2026
FL511
Vehicle fire Turnpike South March 5, 2026
Vehicle fire Turnpike South March 5, 2026
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike South in Palm Beach County has shut down a large stretch of the highway Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at mile marker 111 at around 5:45 a.m.

The Turnpike South is shut down from the Indiantown Road exit, mile marker 116, to the PGA Boulevard exit, mile marker 109. Traffic cameras show morning commuters trapped on the highway.

Traffic Turnpike March 5, 2026
Commuters stuck on the Turnpike due to a vehicle fire in Palm Beach County March 5, 2026

WPTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on this incident.

This article will be updated as lanes reopen.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening