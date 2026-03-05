Vehicle fire in Palm Beach County shuts down over 5 miles of Florida's Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike South in Palm Beach County has shut down a large stretch of the highway Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at mile marker 111 at around 5:45 a.m.

The Turnpike South is shut down from the Indiantown Road exit, mile marker 116, to the PGA Boulevard exit, mile marker 109. Traffic cameras show morning commuters trapped on the highway.

FL511 Commuters stuck on the Turnpike due to a vehicle fire in Palm Beach County March 5, 2026

WPTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on this incident.

This article will be updated as lanes reopen.