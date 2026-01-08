Truck fire causes over 240 'venting and exploding' tanks of propane on Turnpike

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 240 propane tanks were on a truck that caught fire on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County on Wednesday morning, according to fire rescue officials.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. at mile marker 168 in the western part of the county.

When units arrived, propane tanks were still "venting and exploding," and all lanes of the Turnpike were shut down while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

SLCFR SLC Fire Rescue works to extinguish truck on fire holding 240 propane tanks Jan. 7, 2026.

Northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour, while southbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours, stranding cars on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to WPTV that the driver of the truck was uninjured.