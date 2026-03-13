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Severe multi-vehicle crash shuts down Turnpike South in Martin County

Turnpike crash Martin County March 13, 2026
MCSO
Turnpike crash Martin County March 13, 2026
Posted
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MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A severe multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike South in Martin County has created substantial lane closures on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before noon at mile marker 123 in Hobe Sound.

Truckcrash.jpg

As of 1 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is diverting southbound traffic at the Martin Downs Boulevard exit. Lanes are shut down for over 15 miles up the Indiantown Road exit in Jupiter.

There are also significant slowdowns in the northbound lanes near the site of the crash.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says that at least two semi trucks and multiple other vehicles are involved.

WPTV has reached out to the FHP for more information on the crash and any injuries.

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