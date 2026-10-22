Semi-truck turns into path of SUV, killing Vero Beach driver, FHP says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in unincorporated Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of 66th Avenue and 49th Street.

According to FHP, a Freightliner semi-truck was attempting to make a left turn from a stop sign at westbound 49th Street onto 66th Avenue. At the same time, a Dodge Durango was traveling north in the inside lane of 66th Avenue, which had no traffic controls at the intersection.

Troopers said the Freightliner entered the path of the SUV, causing the front of the Durango to collide with the left side of the semi-trailer.

Both vehicles came to rest in the area of the collision.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old Vero Beach man, was taken to Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where he was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m., according to FHP.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 59-year-old Jacksonville man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.