Motorcyclist, 24, dead after crash on Haverhill Road

Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Palm Beach County Sunday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Haverhill Road. The motorcyclist, identified as Brayan Torres-Zelaya, was traveling southbound when he attempted to turn left onto Purdy Lane, entering the path of a northbound Ford SUV.

The SUV struck the rear of the motorcycle. Torres-Zelaya was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

