Motorcyclist, 21, dead after crash on Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV on Alternate A1A Sunday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, Jake Melvin, 21, was driving northbound at 3:52 p.m. on Alternate A1A near the Cabana Colony neighborhood at a high rate of speed in the inside lane.

The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected, and both the bike and the rider slid into the back end of an SUV that was also driving northbound.

Melvin was pronounced dead on the scene.