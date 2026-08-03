Man dead, multiple injured in late-night I-95 crash in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man is dead following a three-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Riviera Beach late Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the crash near the 45th Street exit at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. A 2015 Cadillac was stopped in the outside center lane when a 2013 BMW traveling behind it was unable to avoid a collision, causing the BMW to hit the rear of the Cadillac.

A third vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was also unable to avoid the collision and struck the rear right portion of the Cadillac.

The 28-year-old driver of the Cadillac was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Three other people sustained minor injuries in the crash. Lanes reopened at 3:40 a.m. Monday.

FHP says this is an on-going investigation.