Lanes reopen after semi-truck jackknifes on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County are back open Friday afternoon after a jackknifed semi caused heavy delays.

The crash happened shortly before noon near mile marker 125, underneath the SE Bridge Road overpass.

Watch traffic camera video:

Semi crash blocks Turnpike in Martin County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck driver lost control, causing the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Lanes started reopening to traffic just after 1 p.m. on Friday.