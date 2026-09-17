Lanes begin to reopen after semi-truck jackknifes on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A jackknifed semi is blocking all lanes of I-95 South in Delray Beach, causing major delays on rainy Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at the Atlantic Avenue exit at around 10:20 a.m. and there are injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's (FHP) website.

Cars were passing on the shoulder under just after noon, when units were able to pull the semi-truck to the side of the highway. One lane still remains blocked.

WPTV has reached out to FHP for more details on the crash.

This story will be updated once lanes begin to reopen and more details become available.