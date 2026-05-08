I-95 is the deadliest interstate in America, averaging almost 300 deaths a year, study shows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 40,000 people die on American roads every year. However, that number has been slowly dropping — traffic deaths fell to 36,640 in 2025, the second-lowest rate on record.

But not all roads are getting safer. Some interstates keep claiming lives at alarming rates, year after year.

The most dangerous? Interstate 95.

WATCH:

I-95 is the deadliest road in America, averaging almost 300 deaths a year, study shows

I-95 tops the list with an average of 284 deaths annually. The interstate stretches 1,925 miles along the East Coast, from Miami all the way to the Canadian border in Maine. It cuts through major cities like Jacksonville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston — some of the busiest, most crowded areas in the country.

With nearly 15 deaths per 100 miles, I-95 has the highest fatality rate of any interstate in America.

"To be honest with you, it's really dangerous," said Phil, a regular I-95 driver. "I don't like driving on it. The people are speeding most of the time. There's a lot of accidents and the roads aren't always complete. I hate it."

The most dangerous place on any American interstate is in Fort Lauderdale, where I-95 meets I-595 and Marina Mile Boulevard. Based on 20 years of crash data, if you drive through at 60 mph, you pass the site of a fatal crash every 2.6 seconds. A sharp 90-degree turn on the Marina Mile exit ramp has been killing drivers for decades.

I-95 ranks as the most dangerous highway in South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut and Rhode Island. South Carolina's stretch alone kills about 30 people every year.