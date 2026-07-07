Gas leak shuts down lanes of Florida's Turnpike North in south Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A gas line leak on Florida's Turnpike is causing traffic delays in southern Palm Beach County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers responded to the gas leak at mile marker 73 of the Turnpike North at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prompting lane closures.

All northbound lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted to the Sawgrass Expressway exit in Broward County.

Closures extend past the Glades Road exit, and vehicles are able to enter the Turnpike North at the Yamato Road exit.

FHP says Fire Rescue and Florida Gas representatives are also on site and the State Warning Point has been notified.