'Emergency' rail repairs force 8-hour overnight closure of major West Palm Beach intersection this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in West Palm Beach should be aware that a major intersection in the city is scheduled to be closed this upcoming weekend for about eight hours.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss posted on his Facebook page that the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard atnd Parker Avenue will be closed from Saturday, May 9, at 11 p.m., through Sunday, May 10, at 7 a.m.

Weiss said in his post that an "emergency full road closure" is needed to repair a rail defect.

The repairs are necessary to prevent further deterioration and address potential safety concerns at the crossing, according to the commissioner.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

The commissioner's post said that comments and concerns about the closure can be sent to Maria Jaimes, a rail coordinator for the Florida Department of Transportation, by telephone at (954) 777-4379 or email at Maria.Jaimes@dot.state.fl.us