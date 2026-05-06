Turnpike North in Palm Beach County reopens after crash with injuries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down Florida's Turnpike North in Palm Beach County between the Okeechobee Boulevard exit and the Bee Line Highway exit Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m., prompting lane closures for over an hour. Lanes reopened at around 11 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's (FHP) website, there are injuries as a result of the crash. WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information on what caused the accident and how many people are involved.