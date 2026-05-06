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Turnpike North in Palm Beach County reopens after crash with injuries

Turnpike ax May 6, 2026
FL511
Accident on Florida's Turnpike North May 6, 2026.
Turnpike ax May 6, 2026
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down Florida's Turnpike North in Palm Beach County between the Okeechobee Boulevard exit and the Bee Line Highway exit Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m., prompting lane closures for over an hour. Lanes reopened at around 11 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's (FHP) website, there are injuries as a result of the crash. WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information on what caused the accident and how many people are involved.

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