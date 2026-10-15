Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike South in Delray Beach is blocking all lanes Thursday morning, causing significant delays during the rainy commute.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's website, the crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 81, just south of the Atlantic Avenue exit.

FHP's website also says the crash involves injuries.

All southbound lanes remain blocked, with traffic being diverted at Atlantic Avenue. Cars are able to enter the Turnpike at the Glades Road in Boca Raton.

FL511 Cars being diverted to Atlantic Avenue due to a crash on the Turnpike South in Delray Beach.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available and lanes reopen.