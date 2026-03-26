PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Getting around Boynton Beach is getting greener and cheaper.

The city, in partnership with its Community Redevelopment Agency, is celebrating two years of its Coastal Cruiser rideshare program with a new all-electric fleet.

WATCH: WPTV Traffic Reporter Johann Hoffend takes a ride on the new Coastal Cruiser

Boynton Beach celebrates 2 years of its Coastal Cruiser all-electric rideshare program for locals

Provided through Circuit, the fleet features four vehicles — two Kia Niros and two GEM cars. Riders can book an on-demand trip using the Ride Circuit app.

The service operates in two distinct zones in eastern Boynton Beach. Zone 1 rides start at $1 per rider. Zone 2 rides start at $2 for the first rider and $1 for each additional rider.

The goal of the program is to decrease traffic pollution and provide sustainable transportation.

The cars connect key destinations from the heart of Boynton to downtown Boynton Beach, the Federal Highway corridor, and places like Oceanfront Beach Park and the Boynton Harbor Marina.

To avoid parking headaches at the beach, riders can park for free at downtown lots and request a ride. Park-and-ride locations include 115 N. Federal Highway, 129 E. Ocean Avenue, 130 E. Boynton Beach Boulevard, and on-street parking along East Ocean Avenue and Northeast 4th Street.

The Coastal Cruiser operates Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As the program has grown over the last two years, city leaders want to hear from riders.

The city is sending out community surveys to learn how to improve the service. Answers could help add more cars, new stops, or longer hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

