65-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV near Crosstown Parkway

A portion of Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie has been reopened after a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle just before noon Monday.

Investigators from the Port St. Lucie Police Department arrived on the scene of a crash near Southwest Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Southern Hills Drive. Crosstown Parkway was closed for a few hours while rescue personnel responded.

A 65-year-old man who was on the motorcycle was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.

No other details have been released. The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with info is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer B. Thompson at (772) 871-5000.