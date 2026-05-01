22-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Southern Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County Thursday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Jeferson Varela was driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed westbound on Southern Boulevard near Caroline Drive around 9:30 p.m. when a Mitsubishi SUV traveling eastbound attempted to turn north onto Caroline Drive. The SUV crossed into the path of the motorcycle, and Varela struck the vehicle's passenger side.

Varela was ejected from the motorcycle, and the SUV overturned onto its driver's side. The SUV driver escaped with no injuries.

Varela was pronounced dead at the scene.