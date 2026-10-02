21-year-old Okeechobee woman killed in car crash involving tractor-trailer on State Road 710

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a 21-year-old Okeechobee woman Thursday afternoon.

The deadly accident happened at around 1 p.m. at the T-intersection of State Road 710 and Southeast 86th Boulevard.

FHP said the woman was at a stop sign at Southeast 86th Boulevard turning left onto State Road 710, when her car was struck by a man driving a tractor-trailer.

The woman failed to yield the right of way, traveling into the tractor-trailer’s lane of travel, causing the tractor-trailer to collide with the driver’s side of the woman’s car.

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where she died from her injuries. The man was not injured.

FHP said the investigation is ongoing.