1 dead, 6 injured in rollover crash on Florida Turnpike in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike has left one person dead and six others injured, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

PBCFR said crews responded to a rollover vehicle accident needing extraction on Saturday morning near mile marker 90 in Boyton Beach.

Upon their arrival, they located an SUV and a truck with severe damage along with multiple victims.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

While five people were transported by ground to a local hosiptal as trauma alerts and another patient had to be transported by air via trauma alert.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.