Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

1 dead, 6 injured in rollover crash on Florida Turnpike in Boynton Beach

WPTV-PBCFR.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-PBCFR.jpg
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike has left one person dead and six others injured, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

PBCFR said crews responded to a rollover vehicle accident needing extraction on Saturday morning near mile marker 90 in Boyton Beach.

Upon their arrival, they located an SUV and a truck with severe damage along with multiple victims.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

While five people were transported by ground to a local hosiptal as trauma alerts and another patient had to be transported by air via trauma alert.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening