Gas prices surge ahead of spring break, hitting Florida drivers hard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump this spring break, with gas prices climbing sharply over the past month.

The average price of gas in Florida stood at $3.72 Saturday.

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Florida drivers navigate surging gas prices

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In Palm Beach County, prices reached $3.89, up sharply from $3.05 just a month ago. Those increases stem from an escalating conflict involving Iran, disrupting oil production and pushing the price per barrel close to $100.

Franklin Trujillo, who was driving from Palm Beach to Miami Saturday night, said the rising prices are making long trips less appealing, especially with his car.

"I have a gas guzzler, but it's almost a dollar more, so it makes a huge difference. You can see the numbers are increasing. Usually, I pay around 60, now it's like almost 80," Trujillo said.

The higher costs are enough to make him think twice before hitting the road.

"I am an hour away from where I'm going, so, yeah, it's going to be—I don't do it often," Trujillo said.

For drivers who have no choice but to travel frequently, finding savings has become a priority.

Maksym Syeroe said he is mindful of where and how he fills up.

"They are getting higher, but again where do you travel and what do you consider such as, as far as savings," Syeroe said.

Even small savings add up for Syeroe, who has turned to membership warehouse clubs to cut costs.

"I use Costco, I use Sam's Club and ... it adds up for like 20 cents maybe 25 cents a gallon occasionally, but it helps," Syeroe said.

Meanwhile, some drivers are rethinking their vehicle choices altogether. Trujillo had simple advice for anyone considering a new car.

"Don't get a gas guzzler," Trujillo said.

With gas prices surging, drivers are being forced to weigh convenience against cost, stretching every mile and every dollar.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.