Drivers seeing 'unfortunate' prices at the fuel pump this Labor Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in Florida heading out for the Labor Day weekend will face the highest gas prices on record for the holiday, according to AAA.

Gas prices are running nearly a dollar higher than this time last year. AAA attributes the record-breaking prices to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have pushed the price of crude oil higher.

WATCH BELOW: Drivers seeing 'unfortunate' Labor Day fuel prices

Drivers seeing "unfortunate" prices at the pump this Labor Day

AAA says this could be the most expensive Labor Day on record at the pump — and it's not just gasoline. Diesel prices are also at a record high.

At the West Palm Beach Service Plaza on the Turnpike, drivers said they are feeling the impact.

Eric Perry, of Port St. Lucie, said he has been watching prices climb.

"Definitely noticed they've been going up a little bit. It is unfortunate, but it is what it is, I guess," Perry said.

National Politics Record diesel prices threaten higher grocery and delivery bills AP via Scripps News Group

Guy Moran, who was heading to the Florida Keys, said prices are noticeably higher.

"Slightly higher prices than normal, I'd say," Moran said.

Moran said his group found a way to manage the expense, which they're used to doing for their friends' trip.

WPTV

"We're splitting the costs, so one person pays for the Airbnb, one person for the boat, one for gas, so split it that way," Moran said.

On Friday, current gas prices in the area are as follows:

Palm Beach County: $4.10

Martin and Indian River counties: $3.94

St. Lucie County: $3.95

AAA says roads will be busiest between noon and 8 p.m. Friday. The best times to travel — both heading to a destination and returning home — are Friday and Monday before noon.