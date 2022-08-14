Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon.

The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.