Many Florida drivers may not know it is illegal to use the far-left lane as a general travel lane — and a viewer's frustration sparked a test of just how well people know the law.

Kevin Eddy drives from Stuart to Palm Beach County every day and said left-lane drivers are causing unwanted congestion on the roads. His concern prompted a closer look at what Florida law actually requires.

Florida law requires drivers to use the far-left lane mainly for passing and not as a general travel lane. The rule applies to roads with a speed limit of 65 miles per hour or higher.

WATCH Florida's left-lane law has drivers guessing — here's what you need to know

Testing drivers' knowledge about traveling in the left lane

When asked whether they knew it was illegal to drive in the left lane, some drivers admitted they did not.

"I did not know," Alfredo Milian said.

"I call it a gray area, but yes," another driver said.

"I've heard about it, that it's illegal to. Or you're not supposed to drive in the left lane for a long period of time, always driving the right lane," a third driver said.

Eddy said better signage and stronger enforcement could help.

"You really don't have hardly any signs at all," Eddy said.

"And you also have to realize we have a lot of tourists here, so we have a lot of people that aren't familiar with the laws in Florida," Eddy said.

There are exceptions to the left-lane rule during heavy traffic congestion, but experts say drivers should always merge back to the right after passing another car.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

