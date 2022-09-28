Taco Bell Fans Can Vote For Which Throwback Menu Item Will Return

Taco Bell has been big on comebacks in 2022. First, Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza after a long hiatus (and a short-term return earlier this year). Now, the fast-food restaurant chain is looking to connect with die-hard fans once again for another comeback.

This time, Taco Bell decided to launch a vote between two former fan-favorites from the menu. The candidates for this delicious contest are the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito.

Every day through Oct. 6, Rewards Members can visit the Taco Bell app to vote for the menu item they want to return for a limited time. Customers can sign up to become a Rewards Member free on the app, which allows them to place mobile orders and earn discounts and free menu items.

The first item, the Double Decker Taco, brings tucks a traditional hard shell taco into a soft flour tortilla layered with refried beans. All of the classic Taco Bell fixings, including seasoned beef, lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese are waiting inside this hybrid taco. The Double Decker Taco made its debut in 1995 as a limited-time menu item. It returned in 2006 and made its exit in 2019.

The second, the Enchirito, is a worthy opponent for the coveted comeback slot, though. Its long history with Taco Bell goes back to 1970 as one of the restaurant chain’s earliest innovations beyond traditional tacos on the menu. It stayed on the menu until 2013 and is poised to make a big return if elected by the people.

The idea to vote on which item should return to the Taco Bell menu was inspired by the restaurant’s loyal following. When executives saw the movement by customers to bring back the Mexican Pizza, they knew they had to find ways to engage more with their fans.

“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s Chief Brand Officer, in the company’s press announcement. “Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu.”

Which side are you on? Team Double Decker Taco or Team Enchirito?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.