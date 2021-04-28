Watch
Sports

Actions

WR Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after a reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Antonio Brown
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:10:42-04

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already signed all 22 starters back from their Super Bowl campaign last season, and now they have added another big piece for depth.

The deal is worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network reports.

$3.1 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

In eight 2020 regular-season games, Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, not to mention a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay has to be happy with re-signing Brown and keeping its star-studded cast of wide receivers together.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right