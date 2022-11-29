USA tops Iran, 1-0, to move on in World Cup

The U.S. Men's National Team is moving on in the World Cup.

They defeated Iran, 1-0, in their final match of the group stage.

Christian Pulisic gave USA the lead in the 38th minute, but the celebration was muted as the star soccer player remained on the ground after the goal.

He would get treatment and return for the last few minutes of the first half, but he did not play in the second half.

The broadcasters said he suffered an abdominal injury. It's unclear whether he will be ready to play in the Round of 16 game.

Iran pressured USA in the latter moments of the second half, knowing they just needed a tie to advance out of the group. Iran nearly secured a draw with a last-second goal, but the USA defense managed come up big.

As the final whistle sounded, USA players dropped to the ground in an apparent sense of excitement and relief.

The victory gave USA the three points needed to secure the second spot in Group B. They ended group play with five points. England won the group with seven points after beating Wales, 3-0.

The U.S. will play the Netherlands on Saturday.