USA ties Wales, 1-1, in their opening World Cup match

The U.S. Men's National Team tied Wales, 1-1, in their first game of the World Cup, which is being played in Qatar.

Tim Weah put the U.S. up 1-0 after 35 minutes of play. The U.S. would hold onto the lead until the 82nd minute.

Wales secured a penalty shot after one of their players was fouled. Gareth Bale scored on the free kick.

No team would score in the game's remaining minutes.

Both teams earned one point in Group B.

The U.S. will play its next game on Friday against England.

This is the first appearance in a World Cup for the U.S. since 2014. They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

In its prior two World Cup appearances, the team advanced to the Round of 16. In 2002, they advanced to the quarterfinals. They made it to the semifinals in 1930.

The U.S. has never won a World Cup.