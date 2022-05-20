Watch
South Florida, Orlando vying for 2026 World Cup

Hard Rock Stadium, Camping World Stadium among 17 US venues under consideration
Victor Montagliani, Colin Smith, Jose Sotolongo at 2026 FIFA World Cup visit to Hard Rock Stadium in 2021
Lynne Sladky/AP
Jose Sotolongo, director of sports and entertainment for the Greater Miami and Convention and Visitors Bureau, left, Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president, center, and Colin Smith, FIFA chief tournaments & events officer, right, pose for a photograph at Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:38:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida cities remain in the running for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA said Friday that it intends to announce next month which of the 22 candidates will serve as host sites for the first 48-team World Cup in 2026.

A news conference will be held June 16 in New York.

Seventeen U.S. venues in 16 regions remain in the bidding for the World Cup, including Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts.

Southern California has two sites being considered – SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, home of the 1994 World Cup final.

Three locations in Canada and Mexico are also under consideration.

Other U.S. host site candidates include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
