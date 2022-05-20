South Florida, Orlando vying for 2026 World Cup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida cities remain in the running for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA said Friday that it intends to announce next month which of the 22 candidates will serve as host sites for the first 48-team World Cup in 2026.

A news conference will be held June 16 in New York.

Seventeen U.S. venues in 16 regions remain in the bidding for the World Cup, including Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts.

Southern California has two sites being considered – SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, home of the 1994 World Cup final.

Three locations in Canada and Mexico are also under consideration.

Other U.S. host site candidates include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Lumen Field in Seattle.