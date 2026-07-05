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Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing US forward to play vs. Belgium

FIFA suspended Balogun's one-game ban for a probationary period of one year, clearing the USMNT's leading scorer to play Monday.
Folarin Balogun
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AP Photo/Julio Cortez
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
Folarin Balogun
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Folarin Balogun's one-game ban has been suspended by FIFA, allowing the forward to play in the United States’ World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday. Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals, received a red card for stepping on the foot of Tarik Muharemović of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday. FIFA announced Sunday that the ban was suspended “for a probationary period of one year.” The co-host U.S. is seeking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

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