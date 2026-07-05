Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing US forward to play vs. Belgium

Folarin Balogun's one-game ban has been suspended by FIFA, allowing the forward to play in the United States’ World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday. Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals, received a red card for stepping on the foot of Tarik Muharemović of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday. FIFA announced Sunday that the ban was suspended “for a probationary period of one year.” The co-host U.S. is seeking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

