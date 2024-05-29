WNBA rookie phenoms Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese log new career milestones

The names Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are synonymous with the unprecedented support for women's sports in the U.S., and the two WNBA rookie phenoms are already balling out with their new teams.

Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in last month's draft, logged a career-high 30 points Tuesday night, adding six assists and five rebounds. It was Clark's most well-rounded performance of the season, despite her team losing 88-82 in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese, meanwhile, dropped 11 points and snagged 12 rebounds for the Chicago Sky Tuesday night, marking the first double-double of the young star's professional career. The Sky fell 68-77 in their match against the Seattle Storm, but Reese — who was drafted seventh overall by Chicago — is already averaging 12 points and nearly nine rebounds per game this season.

Clark and Reese may still be trying to get into the groove of the fast-paced WNBA, but both young stars have already shown glimpses of the stardom that made them household names while competing against each other in college. Nonetheless, the hype over women's sports — and the WNBA in particular — is tangible.

The league announced it will invest $50 million over the next two years in charter flights for teams for the first time during the season. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in April the increased attention and investment could also allow the league to expand by four teams before 2028.

