West Boynton Little League treasurer arrested after allegedly stealing $150,000 from organization

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Boynton Little League treasurer was arrested after the league said he stole more than $150,000, according to a lawsuit filed in state court.

The arrest happened less than 24 hours after WPTV asked the State Attorney’s Office about its rationale for not filing charges, after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into the allegations more than a month ago.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Jason Bundy turned himself in Friday afternoon after being charged with one charge of organized scheme to defraud. No details about the charges were released as of Friday night.

Bundy’s arrest comes three months after the league sued Bundy for using league funds to purchase supplies and materials for his company, ASB of Miami, Inc., as well as making payments and/or transfers to one or more credit or charge accounts belonging to himself and his wife.

According to court records, the little league said it only filed the lawsuit after it gave Bundy an additional seven days to pay back the money.

“When confronted with overwhelming evidence of his actions, J. Bundy offered platitudes about how he wanted to make things right,” the suit claims. “But unfortunately, this story does not have a happy ending, because the money stolen by J. Bundy was gone, leaving WBLL with no choice other than to file this lawsuit.”

WHO IS JASON BUNDY?

Rob Posillico, a former board member for the little league, said he learned about the allegations at an emergency board meeting for the nonprofit organization.

He said he was “floored” upon hearing the accusations, because Bundy was one of the most well-known and longstanding league officials after taking over the snack shack from his father, who used to run the store.

“I think there wasn’t one person on the board that wouldn’t say they would trust him more than people in their own family,” Posillico said. “Like crazy… you really don’t know people.”

He also said he’s frustrated Bundy hasn’t been charged criminally after the board’s discovery three months ago.

“I think this happens way too often in nonprofits, youth athletics and things like that,” Posillico said. “And I think these people need to have examples made of themselves.”

According to an email WPTV obtained, the league made parents aware of the issue months ago. They said they would increase their oversight, removing Bundy from the league and reporting him to law enforcement.

"While this has been very difficult news to process, we felt it was important to share with the community and let you know the steps we are taking to address what happened,” the email reads. "Rest assured that our focus is and remains on the kids, families, and community we serve. We are also committed to being open and honest with our extended WBLL family and will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

FRUSTRATION OVER CHARGES NOT IMMEDIATELY FILED

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it was waiting on a decision from the State Attorney’s Office after sending their investigation on Dec. 3.

Multiple little league board members told WPTV they are concerned the delay is due to a potential deal where charges would be dropped if the money was returned to the little league. James Angelotti, the president of the little league, told WPTV “no comment” when we asked about a potential deal to avoid charges being filed in the case.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office told us the case was under review on Thursday. But it declined to answer WPTV’s questions about a potential deal to avoid charges being filed.

Around the same time, an attorney for West Boynton Little League said it planned to imminently dismiss the civil lawsuit because the money was paid back months later. Some parents like Posillico said the possible exchange doesn’t discourage people from trying to steal from nonprofits.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Posillico said. "I mean, if you were a car thief and you returned the car, you’d still wind up in jail.”

Bundy’s defense attorney, Michelle Suskauer, said it’s her understanding the West Boynton Little League is not interested in pursing a criminal case. The league promised accountability in their letter originally sent to families months ago.

