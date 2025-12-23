Wellington attorney trades law books for polo mallets as working mom of twins

WELLINGTON, Fla. — These days, if there's an open field, you can catch Paige Coles on the greens riding her horse and enjoying the game of polo.

"I just started polo about five years ago, and it's been a lot of fun," Coles said.

Born and raised in Wellington, horseback riding has been a big part of her life, so it comes as no surprise that she's excelling at the sport.

"I love horses. I've always had a passion for horses. They've been in my life since I can remember," Coles said.

Her earliest memories date back to when she was a little girl jumping at the Wellington Winter Festival.

However, as she got older, she gave up her passion for horses and began her career path.

"I decided to go to law school after undergrad, and I moved back here and went to the University of Miami. I fell into real estate, construction and econ law because it all goes together with my life," Coles said.

Her life these days involves being a full-time attorney and a mother of two, 9-month-old twins.

However, this busy mom decided that after having her kids, it was time to get a hobby. Her love for horses drew her to polo.

"It's a really cool sport and the competitive edge of this, the people, the camaraderie," Coles said.

While most athletes step away from sports in their 30s, Coles embraces the journey and says she's looking to kick Father Time in the butt.

"This season I'm going to start playing in the Women of Wellington, and I'm really excited about that. I've won a couple of tournaments a couple of years ago, but I took a year off, obviously having the babies," Coles said.

While Coles doesn't see herself playing professionally, she says she hopes to be an inspiration to all women and mothers that it is never too late to get out there and have some fun.