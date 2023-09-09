Week 3 recap: Jensen Beach looking unstoppable while Pahokee makes statement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storms could not dampen the third week of the high school football season.

WPTV's Football Night in South Florida crew started the evening in Jensen Beach before spreading out for the best highlights all across our area.

In Jensen Beach, the Falcons have yet to give up a single point this regular season. Wellington made the trip to Martin County on Friday night, but the Wolverines could not end the Falcons' shutout streak.

Quarterback Austin Connelly's big night helped the Jensen Beach offense jump out to a commanding lead. This was all Falcons in the end as they blasted Wellington, 42-0.

WPTV Martin County High School improved to 2-1, defeating Jupiter 17-7.

Heading south to Boca Raton, it was a much tighter contest between the West Boca Raton Bulls and the St. Andrew's School Scots.

This game was for bragging rights in the community as the two schools are separated by just 7 miles.

Sophomore running back Javian Mallory scored the first touchdown of the night, giving West Boca an early lead. That would be the Bulls' only touchdown of the night. St Andrew's answered with 10 unanswered points and a late defensive stand to get the 10-7 victory in overtime.

There was not much nail-biting Friday night for the Pahokee Blue Devils. They headed east to Palm Beach Lakes, which was off to a 2-0 start on the season.

Pahokee's special teams helped set the tone. The Blue Devils blocked two punts in just the first quarter. This game was never in doubt. Pahokee came away with a 42-0 shutout victory.

-------------------------WEEK THREE SCOREBOARD------------------

Wellington - 0 Jensen Beach - 42

St. Andrew's - 10 West Boca Raton - 7

Pahokee - 42 Palm Beach Lakes - 0

Jupiter - 7 Martin County - 17

The King's Academy - 40 Somerset Canyons - 10

Suncoast - 7 Royal Palm Beach - 21

Olympic Heights - 12 Santaluces - 48

Glades Day - 20 Jupiter Christian - 48

John I Leonard - 14 Spanish Lakes - 48

Seminole Ridge - 24 Forest Hill - 0

Boynton Beach - 6 Boca Raton - 21