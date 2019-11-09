Wallace fined $50,000 by NASCAR for intentional spin

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution last week at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver.

Wallace was also docked 50 points in the driver standings.

His spin in last Sunday's race was criticized by Kyle Larson as intentional and it brought out a caution for Wallace.

Wallace had a flat tire and needed to go to pit road and was attempting to minimize the impact to his race. But it changed the outcome of Larson's race and dropped him into a deep hole before the final race to qualify for NASCAR's championship round.

Larson's criticism brought the issue of deliberate cautions to the forefront during an intense competition for the two remaining positions in the final four.