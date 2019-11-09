Menu

Wallace fined $50,000 by NASCAR for intentional spin

Posted: 12:02 PM, Nov 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-09 12:02:25-05
<p>BRISTOL, TN - MARCH 15: View of the NASCAR logo during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)</p>
Johnson wins Martinsville, gains spot in NASCAR's finale

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution last week at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver.

Wallace was also docked 50 points in the driver standings.

His spin in last Sunday's race was criticized by Kyle Larson as intentional and it brought out a caution for Wallace.

Wallace had a flat tire and needed to go to pit road and was attempting to minimize the impact to his race. But it changed the outcome of Larson's race and dropped him into a deep hole before the final race to qualify for NASCAR's championship round.

Larson's criticism brought the issue of deliberate cautions to the forefront during an intense competition for the two remaining positions in the final four.

