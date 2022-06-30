USC, UCLA in talks to join the Big Ten, reports say

The Big Ten could become a coast-to-coast league in the latest potential shakeup to college athletics.

USC and UCLA are both in negotiations to join the Big Ten, which would give the league 16 members, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. Their additions, coupled with the additions of Rutgers and Maryland over the last decade, would give the league a nationwide footprint.

It would also join the SEC in having 16 members. The SEC will soon add Oklahoma and Texas to its conference.

The reports say a deal has not been finalized. The conference has primarily been allies in preserving the status quo of college football.

The two Los Angeles-based teams have been conference foes since 1922. They were part of the Pacific Coast Conference, then later the conference now known as the Pac-12.