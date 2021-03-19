Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

TV ratings for NCAA's First Four way up from 2019

items.[0].image.alt
Robert Franklin/AP
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo yells to players during the second half of a First Four game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. UCLA won 86-80. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
NCAA Michigan St UCLA Basketball
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 17:06:53-04

UCLA and Michigan State was the most-watched First Four game since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011, according to CBS and Turner Sports.

The networks said the Bruins overtime victory against Michigan State averaged 3 million viewers and peaked at 3.3 million from 11 p.m.-11:15 p.m. EDT, based on data from Nielsen.

Overall, the four games played Thursday and televised on TBS and truTV drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms, including streaming.

Viewership was up 36% from 2019′s First Four, according to the networks. The entire First Four was played on one day for the first time in this tournament. Usually, two of the games are played on Tuesday and the other two on Wednesday when the tournament is in a normal schedule.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right