Treasure Coast Hyrox Trials this weekend as Iron Knight Gym builds powerlifting community in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Treasure Coast Hyrox Trials are this weekend, featuring over 70 athletes competing in a local fitness competition.

The competition is hosted by Iron Knight Gym, a Port St. Lucie gym dedicated to powerlifting — and to the community built around it.

Iron Knight Gym opened in 2017 and has grown over the past nine years. In addition to powerlifting, the gym offers group classes, online coaching, and personal training.

Nikki Baker, the gym's general manager, said the sport is about more than moving heavy weight.

"We are a strength gym for all and remotely as well,” Baker said.

Baker said athletes and coaches push themselves — and a whole lot of weight — in pursuit of something deeper than physical strength.

"You're gonna see people lifting weights that you've never even dreamed of touching,” Baker said. "We want to show that strength is not just about the number on the barbell or the dumbbell."

For Baker, that philosophy is personal.

"It helped me understand how strong I am more so than just on the outside,” Baker said. "I have to go to the gym, but it's never going to leave me. As long as I keep incorporating how strong I am physically, I notice that my mind also becomes stronger and I'm able to teach that to all my clients and everybody that walks into the doors."

Eleanor Sheahan

Baker said growth at Iron Knight is measured not just in weight lifted, but in personal progress.

"Being better than you were a week ago, a day ago, and just overcoming things that you literally walked in and said, I couldn't do that, and then you're able to do it,” Baker said.

Beyond the physical and mental gains, Baker said building community is central to what the gym does.

"And there's culture. We all know each other. We know what your name is. We know what your dog's name is. We know what your goals are,” Baker said. “We might look scary but the biggest guys in here are like giant teddy bears.”